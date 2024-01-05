The Tragic 2013 Murder Of Model Reeva Steenkamp

Oscar Pistorius — world-class sprinter, Paralympian, and Olympian — opened fire with his 9mm handgun. The four hollow-point bullets ripped through the wood of the locked bathroom door in the Pretoria, South Africa home he shared with his girlfriend, model Reeva Steenkamp (per "One Tragic Night: The Oscar Pistorius Murder Trial"). On the other side of the door, three bullets ripped through Steenkamp's flesh and bone, fatally wounding her. Pistorius then broke down the door with a cricket bat and carried her out and down the stairs to the front door. Arterial blood from Steenkamp's wounds left a trail through the house.

Pistorius later said he believed there was a dangerous intruder in his bathroom when he opened fire, per the New York Daily News. Police and prosecutors disagreed. They were sure he had meant to kill his girlfriend after a heated argument. A drawn-out court case stretching across almost five years ended with his murder conviction and a 15-year sentence.