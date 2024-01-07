Did Griselda Blanco Really Kill All Of Her Husbands?

Griselda Blanco arrived in Colombia with vengeance on her mind. She'd slipped out of Queens, New York on the heels of America's biggest federal cocaine conspiracy indictment, which charged her and 30 of her underlings with a long list of crimes, according to Maxim magazine. It was 1975, and Blanco was earning her nickname "the Godmother" for her wide-ranging and ruthless cocaine empire that would only grow over the next decade. She was also about to earn her other appellation — "the Black Widow."

She arrived outside a Bogota nightclub with her contingent of killers to meet her husband Alberto Bravo, whom she believed had been siphoning off millions in cash from their drug profits, according to The Guardian. Blanco pulled a pistol from her boot and began blasting away at her better half. He responded in kind by returning fire with his Uzi. While Blanco was only injured by a bullet to the gut, her husband was less lucky. Bravo was husband number two to die by the Black Widow's hand or her order. The first was a forger named Carlos Trujillo, who she put a hit out on before she hooked up with Bravo. Her third and final husband, Dario Sepulveda, would also die on her orders (per A&E).