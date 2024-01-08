The January Blues Explained, According To Science

But seasonal depression is not the only cause of the January blues. In recent years, another explanation that takes into account physiological factors has started to become an accepted diagnosis.

Scientists now believe that a sizeable proportion of those who suffer from the so-called January blues may be facing a medical condition known as seasonal affective disorder, or SAD. SAD was only discovered relatively recently, by a team led by Norman E. Rosenthal, M.D. of the National Institute of Mental Health. SAD is believed to be closely linked to a lack of sunlight exposure, leading to a deficiency in vitamin D, lower production of melatonin in the body, and alterations to the body's circadian rhythm. Such changes can lead to a range of symptoms including sluggishness, irritability, despair, and demotivation.

Rosenthal later published a book, "Winter Blues," which popularized the notion of seasonal affective disorder and contributed to its acceptance within the medical community and put forward various tactics to tackle it. Daylight lamps have since emerged as a popular way of mitigating the effects of SAD, while doctors may also supply supplements or medication. The University of Texas Medical Branch reports that some 10 million Americans are believed to suffer from some form of SAD, which experts say represents a challenge in terms of the nation's mental health during the winter months.

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.