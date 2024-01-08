The Centuries-Old Act Donald Trump Plans To Use If He Becomes President Again

In the summer of 1798, President John Adams was wrangling with the party of Thomas Jefferson, the Democratic-Republicans, and facing a potential war with France. With the passage of the Alien and Sedition Acts by Adam's fellow Federalists in Congress, he aimed to quash both his problems at once. The Sedition Act allowed Adams to shut down the partisan press of his political enemies, while the Alien Act gave him the power to deport non-citizens hailing from a country with which the United States was at war, according to the National Constitution Center.

More than 200 years later, former President Donald Trump and his advisors are cooking up a plan to revive the Federalist's Alien Act as part of his crackdown on legal and illegal immigration, per The New York Times. Trump has made immigration a centerpiece of his presidential campaigns, beginning with the 2016 election, and continuing with his second run at the White House. But rather than people from countries actually at war with the U.S., which the Supreme Court has found constitutional during wartime, Trump is looking to round up and deport "all known or suspected gang members...the drug dealers, the cartel members" in his own words (via NBC News).