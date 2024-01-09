How To Survive If You're Stuck In Your Car During A Snow Storm

It may seem nonsensical to say that climate change would lead to more widespread and stronger snowstorms across the northern hemisphere. For many years, "global warming" was the preferred term for climate change in both the scientific community and mainstream media, and as a result many readers have quite understandably taken that to mean that the change in temperatures that scientists predicted would mean clearer skies and more sun.

But in 2022, Scientific American published an article explaining that manmade climate change looks set to unleash more snow across America than ever before, as warmer winter air is capable of holding more moisture, and therefore of producing more snow, blizzards, and snowstorms. And the following year the scientist's concerns certainly played out. While 2023 was widely reported to have been the hottest year on record worldwide by a worryingly large margin, weather reports from across North America saw widespread snowstorm alerts, particularly on the East Coast.

Compared to lightning storms or flash floods, snowstorms may seem comparatively benign. But heavy snowfall can be dangerous, especially for drivers, who can find themselves unable to control their vehicle or trapped in a remote location with no chance of driving their way to safety. Here is what to do if you find yourself trapped in an immobile vehicle during a snowstorm.