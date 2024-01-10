What Does An IQ Test Actually Measure?

If you're like many people, you might fall into one of two camps when it comes to IQ tests: 1) "Who cares? It's a load of bull," or, 2) "Hey, look at how high my score is! Neener, neener." At the very least, some folks might have taken an IQ test at some point in their lives, perhaps as a child. You might know that a score of 100 is considered "average" (more on that definition later). You might have read that such-and-such a person like genius physicist Albert Einstein had an IQ of 100-and-something-something-very-high. Or, you might have gotten curious on a bored afternoon one day and took one of those horrible, completely unscientific, 10-minute online IQ tests. But in the end, what does "IQ" really mean, and what does it really indicate?

In short, "IQ" stands for "intelligence quotient," where a quotient results from multiplication. IQ tests ask a bunch of questions, your answers get tallied and divided by your physical age to produce your "mental age." That answer gets multiplied by 100 — that's it. And if you're thinking "mental age" sounds like a bogus measure, well, that's part of the ongoing discussion about IQ test validity and relevancy.

The most universal IQ tests come from the early to mid-20th century and are supposed to measure language skills, spatial and logical reasoning, processing speed, etc. Ultimately, as Verywellmind explains, IQ tests are comparative: individual scores only make sense when compared against a lot of other people.