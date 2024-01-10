Why England Banned White Bread During World War II

Bread: the world's most taken-for-granted food. It comes in loaf, roll, cylinder, or flat forms. It's puffy or kinda hard, chewy or crusty, and if someone wants to charge a lot of money for it they call it "artisanal" or something. Bread is so commonplace that it's considered the most primitive of foods (e.g., making due on bread and water), and it's strange to think that bread has been one of the most critical pieces of human survival since the dawn of agriculture and before. Grants Bakery talks about the domestication of wheat happening between 14,600 and 11,600 years ago in the Middle East, and spreading from there.

But could bread affect a country's war effort? The U.K. government certainly thought so during World War II, so much so that it curtailed citizens' choices of that most precious of daily breads: white bread. Starting April 6, 1942, as The Wartime Kitchen tells us, the U.K.'s Ministry of Food decreed that none shall eat bread but the standardized "National Loaf" that all bakeries everywhere had to make. The National Loaf was a coarse, starchy, dense hunk of brown bread made from "wheatmeal flour," i.e., flour made from every part of wheat except the roughest bran. As Check Your Food says, this was apparently done for nutritional purposes, as the war was sucking up resources to the frontlines. The National Loaf was an attempt to make sure folks got the nutrition that they needed and to conserve resources by not wasting flour.