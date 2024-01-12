Whatever Happened To The Beverly Hills House Where Bugsy Siegel Was Murdered?

Benjamin "Bugsy” Siegel sat on a couch reading. He and several friends had just returned from an outing to Ocean Beach for dinner and now the infamous gangster was perusing a copy of The Los Angeles Times, according to "L.A. Noir: The Struggle for the Soul of America's Most Seductive City." Suddenly, the quiet Beverly Hills evening shattered with a burst of automatic gunfire and blood. Bullets ripped into Siegel, hitting him in the head, and killing him instantly. The murder of the Jewish gangster from New York who helped turn Las Vegas into Sin City has never officially been solved, per Biography.

The mansion where Siegel died still stands today and went up for sale in December 2022 with an asking price of nearly $17 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter, but Zillow shows that as of June 2023, the listing was taken down. The Spanish-style home boasts many of its original details, including the majestic foyer and stairway leading to the second floor where Siegel spent time with his girlfriend, Virginia Hill, for whom he leased the stunning property before his bloody demise.