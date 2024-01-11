Michael Landon's Smart Advice For Shannen Doherty (And Why It Caused So Many Problems)

On her podcast, Shannen Doherty said that she took Michael Landon's advice to watch out and stand up for herself as a woman in show business to heart. She considered the attitude of women like herself, who came up in television during the 1990s, as helping to create a better environment for actresses in the future. "Being someone who didn't necessarily play by the rules, I didn't placate the men in my business, and I certainly didn't placate my bosses," she said. "I fought them." She linked her combative stance with showrunners like Aaron Spelling to the words of her strongest influences, Landon among them.

But Doherty was also forthright about her assertive attitude coming out in other ways too — ways that were more detrimental to her life and career. "It caused a lot of issues back then," she said, "some issues I caused for myself." Late-night parties and tense conflicts with not only her bosses but also her co-stars led to Doherty gaining a reputation as one of 90s TV's "bad girls," according to People. As she revealed on another episode of her podcast, tensions with Alyssa Milano led to Doherty being fired from "Charmed."

Doherty has maintained that her reputation for trouble was blown out of proportion. She told People that her conflicts paled in comparison to the notorious celebrity women of the 2000s and 2010s. But she also said on her podcast that when she reached 40, "I learned the simple art of diplomacy."