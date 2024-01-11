Whatever Happened To The Rock-Afire Explosion From ShowBiz Pizza?

Animatronics and pizza are the "Kingdom Hearts" of the fast food world: a combination with no natural connection that's proven successful beyond any reasonable expectations. Children have been enjoying their birthday slices alongside the antics of Chuck E. Cheese and his robot-animal friends for decades before retiring its animatronics in 2017 (per The San Diego Tribune), proving that it's not always a bad thing to have a rat-turned-mouse in the kitchen.

But if even an animatronic rodent is still too much for you, why not a bear or a gorilla? In its early days, Chuck E. Cheese's success spawned a small legion of imitators, as "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" detailed at considerable length (via YouTube). But chief among the competing robot pizza shows was the ShowBiz Pizza Place and The Rock-afire Explosion. After businessman Robert Brock's plan to franchise Chuck E. Cheese's fell through, The Rock-afire Explosion was dreamed up by inventor Aaron Fechter and his Creative Engineering firm (per "The Rock-afire Explosion," via Vice). It was a transparent imitation of its rival's core concept, but according to Business Insider, it enjoyed a key advantage: more sophisticated, full-figure animatronics.

By the early 1980s, the rivalry was getting heated. As legal battles over contract violations played out in the background, ShowBiz Pizza Place was outgrossing Chuck E. Cheese's per store, while Chuck E. Cheese's had more stores in total. But both franchises were built less on their animatronics or even their pizza than on their video game arcades. And when the video game crash of 1983 hit, both chains were badly affected, their expansion coming to a dead halt.