Why NASA Delayed The Next Moon Landing

We live in an age of vast and rapid technological change, with developments in tech transforming the way we live time and again in recent decades. Personal computers, the internet and Wi-Fi, and handheld devices have all reshaped the way most people in the Western world work, play, socialize, and organize their lives. But despite the advances in hardware and software that underpin these new technologies, lunar travel remains a rare achievement in the history of humanity. Following the first Apollo 11 moon landings in 1969, there were just five more manned U.S. lunar landings, the last of which — Apollo 17 — took place more than half a century ago in 1972.

So space travel enthusiasts everywhere were thrilled when NASA announced in 2017 that it was planning a new bevy of lunar missions for the 21st century. The new missions include the first lunar landings by a woman astronaut and an astronaut of color and are planned as the first steps toward establishing the first base on the moon, which scientists hope will pave the way for space travel to Mars. Named the Artemis program, the new round of lunar exploration began with an unmanned test voyage in 2022 and was set to continue with four more Artemis missions — involving a total of three crewed lunar landings — beginning in November 2024. Unfortunately, in January 2024 NASA was forced to announce a revised timeline as the agency and its partners undertook more rounds of testing to ensure the safety of the crew.