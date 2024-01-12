Who Was Dick Van Dyke's Ex Wife, Margie Willett?

The marriage of beloved actor and comedian Dick Van Dyke and his first wife Margie Willett was far from typical, starting with their wedding. The young couple took their vows live on a radio broadcast while around 15 million listeners hung on to their every word. "We were too broke to get married, but a radio producer offered to pick up the tab and send us on honeymoon if we got hitched on his show," Van Dyke told The Guardian in 2016. He'd known Willett from growing up in Danville, Illinois, and although they struggled financially during the early years of their marriage, she stuck by him as his star slowly began to rise. But with fame came problems.

Willett hated Hollywood, preferring the quiet Arizona desert where the couple bought a home in the 1960s, according to the Daily Mail. She focused on raising their four children. Both Van Dyke and Margie sought treatment in the 1970s — him for alcoholism and her for prescription drug dependency. The couple divorced in 1984 after a long separation. The breakup of their marriage came after Van Dyke revealed he had been having a long-term extramarital affair. Willett lived a quiet life after the divorce and died of pancreatic cancer in 2008.