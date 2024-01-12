Who Is Alan Bates, The British Post Office Scandal Whistleblower?

In January 2024, Alan Bates, a 68-year-old former sub-postmaster from the U.K. who had lived his life in relative anonymity, suddenly found himself hailed a hero up and down the country. His story and those of hundreds more like him had just the night before been broadcast on national television, in the form of a drama titled "Mr Bates vs The Post Office," which aired on the British commercial channel ITV.

The TV show focuses on one of the most jaw-dropping miscarriages of justice to hit the headlines in the U.K. in recent memory. Known as the Horizon Scandal or the Post Office Scandal, the story begins in the late 1990s when the British Post Office began accusing hundreds of its postmasters — private businesspeople who offer Post Office services from their business, usually convenience stores — of stealing funds handled on behalf of the organization.

Bates, who in 1998 had relocated to the Welsh town of Llandudno with his wife Suzanne to run a shop with a Post Office counter, was one of those accused of discrepancies in his accounts, which seemed to show he had stolen thousands of Great British pounds. The battle cost the Bates their business, but Alan Bates knew that he was in the right and that there was another explanation for the lost funds — especially as hundreds of other sub-postmasters were now finding themselves facing similar accusations, with life-destroying consequences.