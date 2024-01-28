The Most Popular Jobs 1,000 Years Ago

In the 11th century, especially in medieval Europe, the vast majority of people – nearly 90% of the population, depending on the place – were subsistence farmers. Being a subsistence farmer was not a matter of just digging a hole – it required practical skills and knowledge about weather, animals, tools, and building basic structures like one's house.

According to Professor Lynn Nelson of the University of Kansas, these were often compact villages made up of a handful of homes. Some owned their land, while others worked in various arrangements with feudal lords, known as manorialism. In a manorial arrangement, peasants worked land owned by a local feudal lord. They could be free rent-paying tenants or serfs. Serfs were not quite enslaved, but bore a handful of similarities to those that were. They were bound to the lord whose land they were born on and worked. They had to give a portion of their harvests as rent, lacked freedom of movement, and freedom to marry. However, the lord did have the theoretical obligation to protect them and treat them justly.

While it is impossible to generalize about the lives of medieval peasants living in an area that stretched from Spain to Russia, it seems that overall, life was not as bad as is depicted in movies. Generally, as long as there was peace and good weather, there was enough food available, especially as agricultural advances allowed greater yields. Even the poor could enjoy meat from time to time – as long as the weather cooperated and peace reigned.