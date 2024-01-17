The Strange Reason Mummified Cats Are Found Inside The Walls Of Old Homes

"Hey honey, I heard a strange noise outside — I think the witch is back. Can you grab the cat? No, the dead one. We've got a spot here in the kitchen. I already cut a hole out just in case. Oh of course, it was no problem at all! Yep. Now, just ... this paw up, this paw down. Nice attack pose, see? Okay, in the wall you go! Take that, witch! So are you thinking stew for dinner, or stew?"

Um ... what?? While a household scene from antiquity might not have played out exactly like that little vignette, there's more truth in there than you might realize. Were folks of European yore concerned that spirits, ghosties, beasties, goblins, etc., might seize upon them in the night? Sure. Folks today across the world are still besieged by 10,000 superstitions. However, the practice of stuffing dead cats into walls has thankfully fallen by the wayside — we assume. Just don't go taking sledgehammers to people's homes to find evidence that they've been using the corpse of Garfield to ward off the evil eye.

As sites like Curiosities from the 5th Corner describe, some people indeed used to deposit dead cats in their walls to protect against bad mojo. Cats, after all, have held a long and strange association with the supernatural across multiple cultures. "Dried" cats, mummified over time, have been found in walls from medieval times to the 20th century.