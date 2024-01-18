The Unsolved 1980s Franciscan Priest Murders

Is the old saying true — "Once is anomaly, twice is a coincidence, three is a pattern?" It's a question that's hovered over corners of the American southwest for decades. Between 1981 and 1984, at least three Catholic priests were killed in the region. Their deaths coincided with a mysterious suicide in Idaho and a disappearance in Montana, and many have entertained the possibility that all these events are connected.

The first link in the chain is the death of Father Patrick "Paddy" Ryan in December 1981 in Odessa, Texas. Born in Ireland, Ryan served in Africa before being assigned to the United States. Per The Austin Chronicle, he was based out of Denver City, Texas, which is connected to Hobbs, New Mexico by road. Ryan frequently picked up hitchhikers along that path, and one of those hitchhikers was James Harry Reyos. The two became friendly, though Reyos only knew the priest by his alias, John.

On December 20, Ryan assaulted Reyos in the St. Williams rectory. The next day, Reyos said, he felt he had no choice but to turn to Ryan for a ride back to Hobbs. Along the way, they picked up a third man, and Ryan drove off with him after dropping Reyos off. Ryan was found dead nine hours later, naked and bloody in an Odessa motel. Reyos, who picked up the third man himself before learning of Ryan's death, was arrested, confessed, and convicted. He later recanted his confession, and no hard evidence connected him to Ryan's death. He remained in prison until 2012 (per the Innocence Project of Texas).