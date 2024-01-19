The Ingenious, Glyph-Like Number System Created By Medieval Monks

Like many things, numbers are taken for granted. But imagine the small, tribal, barter-and-favor-based economy that humanity lived within for most of its existence: What need would there be to count, say, 248 medium-sized branches in exchange for 85 shucked nuts? It would never happen. In fact, as The Conversation explains, languages still exist today that don't contain specific numbers, like those of "anumeric" people such as the Munduruku and Pirahã in the Amazon rainforest. Try explaining our numerical system to them — count 1 to 9, switch to 10 and add 1 to 9, then double 10 to 20 and add another 1 to 9, etc. — and they might balk or just laugh.

So, then, imagine having to invent a number system from scratch. Start with basic numeracy and counting: What does "1" look like? "2"? How about "1,564"? Why separate numbers into multiplicative intervals of 10, 100, 1000, etc., at all? This "Arabic" number system started in India in the 5th century C.E. and made its way to Europe through the Arabic world by the 8th century C.E., per the Economic History Society. There was no universal number system by then, and plenty of time to course correct if necessary.

Enter some very clever monks of the Cistercian order circa the 13th century around the border between modern-day Belgium and France, per ZME Science. They invented a system of numbers that used one glyph-like or rune-like character to represent any number, no matter how complex — at least through 9,999.