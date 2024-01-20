Why You Don't Want To Bathe In Grand Canyon's Pumpkin Spring

It's a quiet fall evening. Campers have trekked a long way to an appealing spring. They decide to take a dip. But an innocent swim proves to be their demise when the orange menace holding the spring brings deadly forces to bay. No, it's not the plot of a 1980s slasher movie — it's a cautionary tale against getting too close to Pumpkin Spring.

This scenic but sinister spot in Grand Canyon National Park takes its name from the bizarre orange rock that holds the spring. Per Atlas Obscura, the rock is a limestone deposit, and the spring is fed from underneath. As the water bubbles up, it takes on a greenish hue, further reinforcing the pumpkin look. Eventually, the spring overflows, with the excess water running down its rocky basin into the Colorado River.

It's an inviting picture, but our hypothetical campers would be wise not to get too close — the waters of Pumpkin Spring hold dangerous levels of four different toxins.

[Featured image by Nate Loper via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-2.0 DEED]