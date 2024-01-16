What We Know About The Online Cult University Of Cosmic Intelligence

"Luminous being." "Exit Earth, enter reality." "Enlightening and illuminating the minds of the carbonated beings." Some might see language like this as pointing to a genuine spiritual practice, perhaps of the New Age variety. Others might look at the person saying such things and see a cult leader.

Rashad Jamal White (who prefers to leave his last name out) insists that he's nothing of the kind. He further insists that his organization, the University of Cosmic Intelligence, is not a cult — it's simply a website and YouTube channel where he opines on a range of scientific, historical, and religious topics. He told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch all of this from a prison cell, in the context of a story about six missing people from St. Louis with connections to his university. As of January 2024, the missing — which included two young children — had not been seen in five months.

Jamal's assurances did not assuage the families of the missing. They and investigators who spoke to Fox 2 Now were confident that Jamal and his university were implicated in the disappearances and bizarre behavior of the missing six before they vanished. But if the University of Cosmic Intelligence is a cult, what does it preach? Here's what we know about the group and its founder.