Whatever Happened To The Conjuring House?

"The Conjuring:" That pretty well-directed and -acted 2013 horror film that somehow spawned a whole cinematic universe because something-something MCU. Creepy house in a semi-secluded rural setting? Check. Hauntings in said house? Check. Children targeted by hauntings in said house? Check. Evil doll, slamming doors and levitation, poorly lit rooms featuring jump scares, and an exorcism scene with some shouting, a Bible, and blood? All check. When we put it like that it really doesn't sound too original, does it?

But hey: Now you can join in on the supernatural fun and stay overnight at the Rhode Island house cited in the stories featuring paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren — the one the house in the movie was based on. Got it? That'll be $960 Sunday through Thursday for up to six people to stay 13 hours, or $1280 Friday and Saturday for up to eight people, as The Conjuring House website cites. And oh, live streams need to be restricted to two hours. Will that be debit, or credit?

All of the above is true. In the 10-plus years since "The Conjuring" hit theaters, the house that the movie house is based on has become a tourist hotspot. There are tours, talks, camping, ghost hunting, set pieces (including a creepy doll in a papasan chair), private events, and more. The Providence Journal says that Boston real estate developer Jacqueline Nuñez bought the 1730s-built Rhode Island farmhouse in May 2022. Before that it belonged to Jenn and Cory Heinzen, who fixed it up.