Whatever Happened To The Conjuring House?
"The Conjuring:" That pretty well-directed and -acted 2013 horror film that somehow spawned a whole cinematic universe because something-something MCU. Creepy house in a semi-secluded rural setting? Check. Hauntings in said house? Check. Children targeted by hauntings in said house? Check. Evil doll, slamming doors and levitation, poorly lit rooms featuring jump scares, and an exorcism scene with some shouting, a Bible, and blood? All check. When we put it like that it really doesn't sound too original, does it?
But hey: Now you can join in on the supernatural fun and stay overnight at the Rhode Island house cited in the stories featuring paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren — the one the house in the movie was based on. Got it? That'll be $960 Sunday through Thursday for up to six people to stay 13 hours, or $1280 Friday and Saturday for up to eight people, as The Conjuring House website cites. And oh, live streams need to be restricted to two hours. Will that be debit, or credit?
All of the above is true. In the 10-plus years since "The Conjuring" hit theaters, the house that the movie house is based on has become a tourist hotspot. There are tours, talks, camping, ghost hunting, set pieces (including a creepy doll in a papasan chair), private events, and more. The Providence Journal says that Boston real estate developer Jacqueline Nuñez bought the 1730s-built Rhode Island farmhouse in May 2022. Before that it belonged to Jenn and Cory Heinzen, who fixed it up.
Abode of evil meets quaint B&B
Jenn and Cory Heinzen bought the "Conjuring" house — as it's been called — in 2019. They fixed it up a bit, opened the house to paranormal investigators, charged them to stay overnight, and as The Providence Journal says, even ran a daycare out of the home without any troubles. Eventually they felt overwhelmed and sold the house to Jacqueline Nuñez, who transformed the property into a veritable "Conjuring" theme park. But with a buying price of $440,000 and a selling price of over $1.5 million, the Heinzens made out alright (per All That's Interesting).
On The Conjuring House's About page, former resident Andrea Perron thanks the Heinzens and Nuñez for taking care of the house in its post-possession days. Perron lived there from 1970 to 1980 — when the events portrayed in 2013's "The Conjuring" took place — and wrote about those events in 2011's "House of Darkness: House of Light." On The Conjuring House's About page, she describes writing the book as painful but emotionally helpful.
For those needing a refresher on what went down in that quaint 18th-century farmhouse of direst evil: In short, there's a rather byzantine plot involving escalating supernatural activity that by 1984 necessitated roping paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren into the mix. A vengeful spirit named Bathsheba was blamed for all the house's horrors.
It's totally okay to stay the night — really
When we said that the "Conjuring" house has been transformed into a veritable "Conjuring" theme park, we weren't joking. The opening explanation on The Conjuring House homepage describes the property as 8.5 acres of land with fields, a forest, and a river, but also quotes Andrea Parron's description of "a portal cleverly disguised as a farmhouse." The website says there's an "abundance of supernatural activity" beheld by thousands of total visitors and the "opportunity to engage with authentic paranormal activity" for those "longing to connect with the other side of existence."
"The Conjuring" house hosts various "GHO" events (ghost hunting) like the five-hour GHO Investigate that uses technological ghost-hunting devices, the indoors and outdoors GHO Roam, and the all-inclusive GHO All Night. On that last note, there's also GHamping, aka ghost camping, from June through October. The Conjuring House even has a suite of staff on hand, including a modern-day Ed and Lorraine Warren — the young paranormal-hunting couple Cody DesBiens and Satori Hawes. The Providence Journal describes how this couple receives messages from former colonial occupant Abigail Arnold, who knocks on the walls and such.
No matter what you personally believe about the authenticity of The Conjuring House's hauntings, it definitely makes for good business and good fun. Those seeking to partake in the mythos can head to 1677 Round Top Road, Burrillville, Rhode Island, right at the northern border with Massachusetts. For those not keen on spending the money or time, there's always the movies.