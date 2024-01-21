The Original Meaning Behind The Swastika Isn't What You Think

On the very long list of crimes and atrocities the Nazis committed, spoiling a well-known icon ranks relatively low. Yet the fact that a symbol as widely spread and benign as the swastika is now almost wholly associated with evil speaks to the pervasive and lingering nature of Nazism. It's inconceivable that the swastika will be looked at as anything other than their emblem in the lifetime of anyone reading this, at least in the Western world.

It's an association that works against thousands of years of history. Joseph Campbell traced the earliest use of the swastika back to paleolithic times, on a carved ivory bird found near Kiev (per "The Flight of the Wild Gander"). Other early examples were also connected with birds, and it's been proposed that the swastika was originally a stylized depiction of a stork. Another theory suggests that it represented the movement of the sun in the sky. The word "swastika" comes from the Sanskrit word "svastika," and according to "The Encyclopedia of Asian-American Folklore and Folklife" by Jonathan Lee and Kathleen Nadeau, it means "all is well."

It may not have had any firm symbolism as it spread across early cultures. Swastikas have been found as decorative patterns on Egyptian textiles, as symbols on Mesopotamian coins, and in pottery designs from Iraq to Oklahoma (per Campbell). Christians used it on churches and monuments, the Scandinavians tied it to Thor's hammer, and the Navajo people saw it as a sacred, healing image.