Here's Who Inherited Andrew Jackson's Estate After He Died

President Andrew Jackson was slowly dying. In his final weeks in the late spring of 1845, he was "swollen all over," his "face is out of all shape," and "his sufferings ... very great," his daughter-in-law Sarah Jackson recalled in a letter (via "American Lion: Andrew Jackson in the White House"). Finally, on June 8, 1845, the seventh U.S. president died at his home called the Hermitage near Nashville, Tennessee, from congestive heart failure. He was 78.

In Jackson's will written two years before his death, he left most of his estate — including the Hermitage and its surrounding land, furnishings, and the plantation's enslaved workers — to his adopted son Andrew Jackson Jr., according to the Tennessee Virtual Archive. The will gifted other enslaved people to Jackson's relatives along with several ceremonial swords, pistols, and other weapons the general used over his career as a soldier. The Hermitage was a cotton and tobacco plantation that used enslaved people to run, per the National Endowment for the Humanities.