The True Story Of The Kennedy Family's Relationship With Pope Pius XII

In 1960, anti-Catholicism was still a common prejudice in America, and it was a significant roadblock for John F. Kennedy on his way to the White House. Per the JFK Presidential Library and Museum, he used various speeches to speak out against the religious bias he argued was keeping one-third of Americans from high office. He also tried to assuage conservative Catholics who had strayed into the Republican camp after World War II.

JFK also sought to affirm his independence from the Vatican. There was paranoia in America about any Catholic president potentially being a fifth columnist, someone who would take orders from the pope up to and including violating religious liberty (per History). In his most famous speech on the subject, Kennedy strongly denied such conspiracy theories. "I believe in an America where the separation of church and state is absolute," he said at the Greater Houston Ministerial Association, "where no Catholic prelate would tell the President — should he be Catholic — how to act, and no Protestant minister would tell his parishioners for whom to vote."

There was never a risk that Kennedy would take marching orders from the pope or any senior clergyman. But he did have a personal history with Pius XII, the reigning pontiff from 1939 to just before Kennedy's election bid. It was, if not a particularly close association, one that went back generations — Kennedy's father Joseph knew Pius from the time he was a cardinal, according to the National Catholic Register. The elder Kennedy and his son were on the scene for Pius' coronation, and he even left a personal touch on John's wedding.