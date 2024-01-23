What We Know About Jesus' Relationship With Mary Magdalene

If we ask a certain multimillionaire author whose name is Dan Brown, he covered this whole Mary Magdalene mystery thing in 2003's "The Da Vinci Code." According to something-something super secret conspiracy mystery, Magdalene was Jesus' wife and is the actual symbolic Holy Grail because a chalice looks like a womb, and their lineage fostered a secret European medieval bloodline, as sites like Ancient Origins outline. We've also got the Knights Templar, Arthurian Legend, secret tomes, hidden bones, ancient castles, a Vatican coverup, and lots more sensational stuff. In other words, there's no need to wonder why "The Da Vinci Code" sold over 80 million copies. And if you're unfamiliar with any of this stuff: strap in.

That is, you could feel free to strap in if any of the "truth of the relationship between Mary Magdalene and Jesus" talk could amount to anything conclusive. Full disclosure before continuing: It can't. No fact can be absolutely established any more than any conclusion can be definitively stated. Besides, Christian believers will hand-waive all of the above and say, "This changes nothing about the truth of my beliefs, etc., etc." as sure as Magdalenists will say, "You can't see the truth behind your beliefs, etc., etc."

So what do we actually know about the relationship between Jesus and Mary Magdalene? We've only got what various sources say to use to tell various tales of fact or fiction. All of those sources, however, leave out much more than they say.