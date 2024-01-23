The Hidden Meaning Behind Jackie Kennedy's Wedding Bouquet

In 1952, John F. Kennedy — a 36-year-old war hero and soon-to-be-U.S. Senator whose family was already a political dynasty — began courting 24-year-old Jacqueline Bouvier. The noted photographer remained at his side on his journey to the White House, and though their story ultimately ended in tragedy with the shocking assassination of Kennedy in 1963, the couple has remained a symbol of mid-20th-century glamour and style.

The pair eventually became the talk of the society pages and newspapers, and their wedding on September 12, 1953, cemented the couple as the next generation of political movers and shakers. In a contemporary column, Time magazine described a "glittering" ceremony at a church in Newport, Rhode Island, which was led by Archbishop Cushing and opened with the reading of a special blessing from Pope Pius XII himself. At least 700 guests were in attendance for what was described by many as the wedding of the year.

And wedding watchers of course paid a great deal of attention to Jackie's wedding outfit, a traditional and flowing white dress made by the revered dressmaker Ann Lowe. The dress was accompanied by a beautiful bouquet of white gardenias and sprays of pink and white orchids. The chosen flowers fit into the overall color scheme for the wedding, with the gardenias matching the white tones of Jackie's dress, whereas the pink hues of the orchids perfectly complement the garments worn by the bridesmaids. Both flowers are also considered highly symbolic, particularly in a wedding context.