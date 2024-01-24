This Is Who Inherited Robin Leach's Money After He Died

Robin Leach may not have been in the same tax bracket as the rich and famous whose lifestyles he covered in the 1980s and 1990s on his syndicated TV show, but by the time he died in 2018, he'd amassed a fortune in the millions. Leach, who died on August 24, 2018, after suffering a stroke, left an estate worth about $15 million, according to the website Celebrity Net Worth.

While he was not married at the time of his death, three sons, Steven, Ric, and Gregg by his marriage to Judith Desser, survived him along with several grandchildren." Despite the past ten months, what a beautiful life he had," his sons said in a statement to The Los Angeles Times at the time of his death. In his will, Leach asked to be cremated and left the decision of what to do with his remains up to his son Steven, who he named executor, per The Blast. Among the beneficiaries listed in the will were Robin's brother Andrew Leach and his son Steven Leach.