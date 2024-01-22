Dexter Scott King Dies; Martin Luther King Jr.'s Son Dead At 62

Dexter King, the youngest son of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, died on January 22, 2024. The Associated Press reported he died from complications related to prostate cancer. He was 62. Just 7 years old when his father was assassinated, Dexter King grew up to continue his father's legacy as an attorney and the chairman of the King Center. The Atlanta-based organization works to empower others through Dr. King's non-violent methods, per the King Center website.

Dexter King died at his home in Malibu, California in his sleep. His older brother, Martin Luther King III, mourned the passing of his brother. "I am deeply saddened to share that my brother, Dexter Scott King, has passed away," he said in a statement (via CBS News). "The sudden shock is devastating. It is hard to have the right words at a moment like this." Their mother, Coretta Scott King, died in 2006 and their older sister, Yolanda King, the next year. Their youngest sibling, the Rev. Bernice A. King, also mourned Dexter's death. "Words cannot express the heart break I feel from losing another sibling," she said in a statement.