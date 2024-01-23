Here's What Happened To MLK Jr.'s Four Children And Only Grandchild

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s third child and second son was born January 30, 1961, and was just 7 when his father was killed. Like his father and older brother, Dexter pursued higher education but studied business at Morehouse College rather than politics. However, he never took his degree, and instead made steps in the music industry, where he worked with big names including Prince and Whitney Houston on a memorial album to his father. He later worked as an attorney and became chairman of the King Center. In 2004, he published a memoir, "Growing Up King," which explored the impact his father's assassination had on his childhood. In 2013 he married Leah Weber.

Sadly, on January 22, 2024, it was reported that Dexter Scott King had died of cancer at the age of 62. The news prompted an outpouring of grief from many, including members of the King family. Weber shared a statement about her husband's last moments, saying: "He transitioned peacefully in his sleep at home with me in Malibu. He gave it everything and battled this terrible disease until the end. As with all the challenges in his life, he faced this hurdle with bravery and might" (via People).

Martin Luther King III posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, "I am deeply saddened to share that my brother, Dexter Scott King, has passed away," "The sudden shock is devastating. It is hard to have the right words at a moment like this. Please keep the entire King family in your prayers, and in particular Dexter's wife, Leah Weber King."