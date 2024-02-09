Tragic Details About The Deadly Knickerbocker Theatre Roof Collapse

It was almost exactly 9 p.m. and the audience in the Knickerbocker Theatre was enjoying their evening out. Everything had been normal until that point, with the first film, a silent comedy called "Get-Rich-Quick Wallingford," just finishing, and the live orchestra playing the lullaby "Sweet and Low."

While more recent accounts of the event claim that during the film there were some odd hissing and ripping noises and plaster dust fell from the ceiling, in the immediate aftermath, survivors told reporters there was no warning at all for the patrons until a shout went up as the center of the roof caved in. That was followed by a deafeningly loud noise — compared to thunder or an earthquake — when the whole thing collapsed, along with a large portion of the back wall. The Washington Herald summed up the reports of survivors on what happened next: "a moment of unearthly silence and then the moaning and shrieking of suffering humanity."

While the whole roof came down, the collapse was not equally terrible everywhere, with the area at the front of the theater slightly protected by some columns. In the back, the force of the roof brought the balcony down with it, and the whole thing ended up only about 18 inches from the floor. The theater was now a mix of the living and dead, some hovering between the two states, and all were trapped under concrete, twisted metal, and feet of snow.