John F. Kennedy's Podium Caught Fire On Inauguration Day. Here's Why

Normally when a president heads into public they've only to worry about the usual threats: bombs, bullets, and the like. It's not very often that Secret Service would have to worry about a president catching on fire, or worry that a random wooden podium is going to ignite. But lo and behold, this is exactly what happened way back on January 20, 1961, the day when John F. Kennedy was sworn in as president of the United States. But before anyone starts whispering about early, failed assassination attempts: No, this wasn't that. Also, the podium in question did not catch fire while JFK was talking, but rather while Cardinal Richard Cushing was kicking the event off with an invocation to the Almighty.

We can witness the scene ourselves thanks to the magic of video, per the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies on YouTube. Right when Cushing segues into describing America's "political, social, and humanitarian responsibilities," light gray smoke starts wafting from the podium in front of him. We're not talking great, billowing fumes — just some puffy bits like someone is taking drags from a cigarette. This goes on for about 25 seconds until some folks start noticing the smoke and a black-dressed agent steps into the frame to peer at the podium. There's an obvious cut in the footage, which then connects to Cushing finishing his speech. As Catholic News Live says, it was cold that day, and a heater in the podium was malfunctioning.