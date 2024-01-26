How Christopher Columbus Predicted He Would Bring The End Of The World

For centuries after the founding of the United States, the Italian explorer Christopher Columbus (October 1451 – May 1506) was undeniably treated as one of the nation's greatest heroes. Often hailed as the "discoverer" of the Americas, his role in the formation of the New World was seismic. But as scholarship around his accomplishments has gained greater clarity, he is no longer lionized so unquestioningly, as experts continue to highlight the immense human cost of colonialism and the brutal massacre of indigenous people that his exploration helped usher in.

Nevertheless, his travels across the globe a time before the advent of navigational instruments remain impressive, a testament to his incredible skill as a navigator and his incredible knowledge of the way stars and other natural directional aid in crossing unforgiving oceans. Often, when the name Christopher Columbus comes up, it evokes a spirit of scientific exploration, of humanity exceeding the bounds of the known world to discover what exists beyond the horizon. However, the true motives for Columbus' travels were surprisingly metaphysical, with the explorer — who promised riches to his royal patrons in return for funding his voyages — believing that his travels would eventually lead to the apocalypse as prophesied in the Bible.