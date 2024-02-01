What Happened To The Expensive Frederic Remington Oil Painting From Antiques Roadshow?

The painter Frederic Remington headed down to Eagle Pass, Texas. It was January 1896, and U.S. Army Captain Lea Febiger had invited him to go duck and quail hunting across the border in Mexico. "As we got down from the train we saw Captain Febiger in his long military cloak by a lantern light," Remington recalled in his 1898 book "Crooked Trails." While the duck hunting was a bust and the quail only marginally better, the painter did produce an outstanding portrait of the captain during that trip, per the Express and News.

Nearly 120 years later, Febiger's great-grandson, Charles "Ty" Dodge, went to a taping for the PBS series "Antiques Roadshow" in Birmingham, Alabama, in June 2014. Dodge brought along Remington's painting and a letter from the artist to Febiger. He had no idea how much it was worth. "So when the appraiser at the 'Roadshow' said the painting and the letter together would be worth about $600,000 to $800,000, frankly, I was pretty shocked," Dodge told AL.com. Dodge, after getting over his shock, loaned the painting to the Birmingham Museum of Art, where it hangs today. But there's more to the story of this valuable Remington painting that involves the Frederic Remington Museum in Upstate New York and forged artwork.