What Happened To The Man Who Abducted Carlesha Gaither?

It really is everyone's nightmare scenario. Imagine saying, "Okay, see you later" to a loved one, going about your business like usual, fully expecting schedules to unfold precisely as planned, and then ... nothing. The person is just gone. There's no message, no follow-up, no accident — just nothing. In the United States, the number of missing persons has actually gone down in recent decades, as Statista shows, but still reached almost 550,000 in 2022. Some of these people will show up in a matter of hours. Some will vanish for years. And some few, like 22-year-old Carlesha Freeland-Gaither, will be captured on video being dragged down the street by an assailant and tossed in a car that speeds off.

That's exactly what happened on November 2, 2014, at 9:40 p.m. in Philadelphia, as ABC News originally reported. Black-and-white surveillance footage shows Freeland-Gaither screaming as her assailant drags her to a car. She drops her phone and glasses. Something shatters the passenger-side rear window of the car. The United States Attorney's Office later said that Freeland-Gaither hit her attacker in the head with a hammer. But in the end, she was abducted.

Freeland-Gaither, however, was luckier than many. Special agents tracked the kidnapper's car and found both Freeland-Gaither and Barnes in a shopping center parking lot in Maryland only three days later, on November 5. It took almost a year and a half for her abductor, then 38-year-old Delvin Barnes, to receive a 35-year prison sentence. As the Federal Bureau of Prisons says, Barnes is currently serving his sentence at FCI Herlong in California.