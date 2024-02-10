Politicians Who Were Assassinated In The 21st Century

King Birendra ruled Nepal from 1972 until 2001, overseeing a messy transition from a centralized monarchy to a more democratic, constitutional system between 1990 and 2000. In 2001, however, he was gunned down alongside eight other members of the Nepalese royal family in one of the worst political massacres of the 21st century.

The killings shocked Nepal, as the king was considered an incarnation of the Hindu god Vishnu – killing him was considered sacrilege. Most tragically, the killer was Birendra's own son, Crown Prince Dipendra, a publicly beloved figure who had his personal struggles behind the scenes. Lieutenant General Vivek Kumar Shah, a royal insider and confidant of both men, told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that the crown prince's relationship with his parents – already strained since childhood – truly bottomed out when Birendra and his queen Aishwarya (Dipendra's mother) refused to let Dipendra marry Nepali noblewoman Devyani Rana, whom he had met while studying at Eton in the U.K.

As the issue spilled into the papers, Dipendra's status as heir came into question, and it seems he cracked under pressure. After consuming a cocktail of drugs and alcohol, he broke into a royal dinner and massacred his relatives, including his father, his mother, and even his younger brother, before attempting death by suicide. Birendra's death was the beginning of the end for the Nepalese royal family, which lost its position after a 2008 republican uprising ousted Birendra's brother Gyanendra and abolished the monarchy.

