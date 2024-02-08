What Caroline And JFK Jr.'s Lives Were Like In The White House

Many children have lived in the White House over the generations, but few have experienced the same sort of intense publicity and public trauma as the Kennedy children. Even before John F. Kennedy took office on January 20, 1961, his two children were subject to the fascinated attention of the press and members of the public. Caroline, the oldest, was not quite 3 when JFK was elected. The younger sibling, John Jr., was less than a month old at the time of his father's election and would spend the next few years growing into toddlerhood. Both siblings played throughout the White House, including in the Oval Office. But it all came to an abrupt, tragic end with their father's assassination in 1963.

Despite the sometimes overwhelming flood of media attention, it can be difficult to get an understanding of what it was really like to be a young child in the White House during the Kennedy administration. For all that photographers and news reporters tried to get a peek into the family life of the Kennedys, people like mother Jackie were understandably tight-lipped. That's all the more complicated when you take in the fact that both Caroline and John Jr. were living during the Cold War, ongoing debates about desegregation, and the traditions of both the White House and international diplomacy. Drawing on historical accounts and eyewitness testimony, their childhood experiences were both typical and marked the blessings and problems of being the president's kids.