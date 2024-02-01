The Scandalous Lawsuit Usher Would Like You To Forget About

In a more simple media age, so-called "fixers" were able to sweep the scandals of even the biggest stars under the rug. Publicists, managers, and executives could keep drunken brawls, sex scandals, and even deaths from shredding the public image of actors and singers. It's a type of work that's still practiced today. But in a time where the power of stardom is blunted and digital media hardly lets any scandal die completely, any skeleton that makes it out of the closet isn't getting back in — something that singer-songwriter Usher Raymond IV (or Usher, as you likely know him) knows only too well.

In 2017, the tabloid Radar Online broke the story that Usher was accused of carrying herpes, which he allegedly contracted sometime between 2009 and 2010. The piece said that he was, for the most part, asymptomatic, and he reportedly claimed that his STD tests were negative when he entered into a sexual relationship with a woman after his 2009 divorce from Tameka Foster. Three weeks after having unprotected sex, the woman became feverish and developed troubling vaginal symptoms, which her doctors later confirmed to be herpes.

Hiding a herpes diagnosis from a sexual partner is against the law in California, and the woman confronted Usher about their encounter and the toll it had taken on her, physically and mentally. Radar Online claimed he provided money for her medical bills and in 2012 settled a lawsuit she filed for $1.1 million.