These Were Bob Marley's Tragic Final Words

Bob Marley lay in a Miami hospital close to death from cancer. His head rested in the arms of his wife, Rita Marley, who sang an old hymn, "God Will Take Care of You." She suddenly broke down crying. "Bob, please, don't leave me," she told him, according to her book "No Woman, No Cry: My Life with Bob Marley." Bob looked up and responded. "Leave you, go where? What are you crying for? Forget crying, Rita! Just keep singing. Sing! Sing!"

Two of his young sons were also present in the days leading up to May 11, 1981, when the 36-year-old superstar who'd helped bring reggae to the world from his native Jamaica died. To his 9-year-old son Stephen, his last words were "Money can't buy life." The last time Bob saw his oldest son, Ziggy, who was 12, he called him over. "On your way up, take me up. On your way down, don't let me down," Ziggy recalled his father saying (via PBS). Bob Marley's final words to his son Ziggy, who went on to global fame as a musician in his own right, stuck with him. "A father telling his son that puts some responsibility on my shoulders," he mused. "He told me that, and I take it very seriously."