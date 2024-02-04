How Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl Halftime Show Damaged Bandmate JC Chasez's Career

Boy bands were all the rage in the 1990s, often topping the charts on both sides of the Atlantic thanks to their devoted fanbases. Many groups at the time, however, also attracted ridicule for their perceived lack of talent. Critics sometimes took them to task for their lack of singing ability and, in many cases, their having been manufactured by the music industry. Not so, however, for *NSYNC, the multi-platinum-selling quintet from Orlando, Florida that became known as one of the genre's most vocally interesting groups. Built around the talents of former Mickey Mouse Club stars and idiosyncratic vocalists JC Chasez and Justin Timberlake — as well as Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone, and Lance Bass — the group released four hit albums between 1998 and 2001, supported by enormous tours throughout America and beyond.

When *NSYNC announced their hiatus in 2002, it seemed that both Timberlake and Chasez looked set for stellar solo careers. For the former, this proved to be the case. Timberlake's debut album, "Justified," established him as a bankable star who reflected the trends of the early 2000s and proved an adept vocalist for R&B bangers. His work with superproducers like Timbaland and Rick Rubin on albums like "FutureSex/LoveSounds" proved to be some of the most enduring hits of the era. However, things didn't go so well for Chasez, who found himself unable to emerge from his former bandmate's shadow — and even saw his career directly impacted by Timberlake's notorious halftime performance at the 2004 Super Bowl.