Where Does The Money Go When An NFL Player Is Fined?

The National Football League: the financial gift that keeps on giving. While non-fans look on and wonder why those adult men are bashing into each other after lining up with their butts sticking out, said men continue raking in the cash. Forbes says that the NFL's top 10 players alone earned $508 million in 2023, and Forbes also says that the entire league is worth $163 billion. In comparison to such figures, what does it matter to player X if he loses a mere $10,927 for tugging on someone else's face mask?

That figure — $10,927 — isn't a random number plucked out of nowhere, by the way. The NFL publishes its ultra-precise fine schedule every year, as NFL Football Operations shows. A "foreign substance" on the body or uniform will cost a player $5,464. Leaving the bench area during a fight on the field — presumably to lend a hand — will cost a player $11,473. And you'd better not cuss out a ref — that'll cost $30,679. Oh, and these figures only reflect first-time offenses. Second offenses cost more, in some cases more than double the fine of a single offense.

With such precise numbers being tossed around the question begs: Where does this fine money go? And no, before anyone starts grousing, it does not go into the commissioner's piggybank. As Fast Company explains, the money actually goes to charities. Not just any charities, but charities that aid former, struggling NFL players.