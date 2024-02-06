Expert Decodes Marilyn Monroe's Body Language Singing To JFK

Marilyn Monroe is undoubtedly the most iconic actress of the Golden Age of cinema. Though she appeared in scores of films during her career, she is perhaps best known for her comedy performances, most notably in 1959's "Some Like It Hot," which is arguably among the greatest films of the century. However, her most memorable screen set piece is undoubtedly the moment in the 1955 movie "The Seven Year Itch," in which Monroe, playing "the girl," has her dress blown up above her knees while standing on a vent by a subway station.

Though her career later began to falter, in May 1962 she delivered one last iconic appearance, this time at a prestigious gala to celebrate the 45th birthday of President John F. Kennedy, at which she sang a purportedly self-penned birthday song to the president. Monroe was found dead just three months later of an apparent suicide at the age of 36. Since then, the footage of her last major public appearance has been pored over by fans and experts, especially in light of revelations suggesting the actress and the president had been embroiled in an affair.

Jess Ponce III, body language expert, communication coach, and author of the book "A.W.E.S.O.M.E.: Seven Keys to Unlocking the Speaker Within," tells Grunge that Monroe's appearance was a "defining moment that encapsulates her unique charm," adding that it was "an event that seamlessly blended private intimacy with public spectacle."