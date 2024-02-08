Who Were The Buddha's Parents?

The Western world is today familiar with Buddhism as one of the five major religions alongside Christianity, Hinduism, Islam, and Judaism. It is unique among this group as having also permeated popular culture in a way religions more widely practiced in the U.S., for example, could never dream of. As an insightful article titled "Buddhism in Popular Culture," first published in Topic Magazine (via Wise Attention), makes clear, the view of Buddhism as it is experienced by many non-practitioners has been shaped by a series of Western perspectives, which have distorted our view of it as a religion and mystified it. However, some Western sources were hugely instructive. One such influential text when it came to shaping Buddhism in the Western mind was a poem by Edwin Arnold, "The Light of Asia, or The Great Renunciation" which was first published in 1879. "The Light of Asia" is a long narrative work that tells the story of Siddhartha Gautama, the nobleman who would become the Buddha.

In this widely disseminated telling of his life, Gautama is described as coming from a hugely wealthy family, and in many texts is referred to as a prince, whose parents were king and queen of the Shakya clan in Lumbini in the sixth century B.C. His family was exceptionally wealthy, which made his transformation into the Buddha, a religious figure defined by his antimaterialism, all the more remarkable. While Guatama's early life was characterized by luxury, also involved the death of his mother and his father's deception, which would ultimately lead him to rebel and reject the life that his royal lineage laid out for him.