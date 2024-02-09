You're A Rebel If You Wear Green On St. Patrick's Day. Here's Why

Green was not Saint Patrick's color. Depictions of Patrick going back to the 13th century put him in robes of blue. Blues of various shades have been associated with Ireland as well as its patron saint throughout history; Henry VIII's break with Catholicism birthed the Irish coat of arms of a gold harp on a blue backdrop, and a light shade of sky blue used by George III for the chivalric Order of St. Patrick is still known as St. Patrick's Blue. Flaitheas Éireann, an equivalent figure to Uncle Sam, sometimes wore blue robes in depictions just as St. Patrick did. Even today, blue is used in some official capacities; copies of the Irish constitution are bound in it.

This is all likely to come as a surprise to anyone whose knowledge of Irish color association derives from St. Patrick's Day. In Dublin and Galway, in New York, Chicago, and Boston — in cities all over the world — St. Patrick's is a holiday marked by green. It's another color with a long presence in Irish history. Green's an easy descriptor of the island itself; it's not called the "Emerald Isle" for any native source of the gemstone, which isn't naturally produced in Ireland. The green shamrock is also what St. Patrick used, according to legend, to explain the Trinity to the Irish.

But green's displacement of blue in the popular mind as Ireland's color didn't come along on account of landscape or flora. Green became associated with religious and national pride and grew into the color of rebellion even as St. Patrick's Day itself morphed from a religious holiday to a celebration of Irish heritage.