The Strange Claim About John Wayne's Autopsy Report

In his heyday, Western star John Wayne was one of the biggest names in the business. He established himself as a leading man in a series of classic Westerns made with director John Ford in the 1930s and 1940s, and for many moviegoers he became the embodiment of American masculinity. Though his finest characters have been praised for their nuance, for many people today he represents a dated form of masculinity, and his legacy as an actor has been tarnished as a result.

However, Wayne himself has ended up having a strange afterlife on the internet and in popular culture due to a rumor — a, it must be said, gross one — concerning his death. Wayne died of colon cancer in 1979 at the age of 72. He had been treated for the condition earlier that year, with his stomach and gall bladder being removed in a surgical procedure, though he had also been diagnosed with lung cancer 15 years prior. But according to some sources, the illness was closely related to Wayne's carnivore diet — and a rumor suggested that an autopsy found 40 pounds of impacted fecal matter (some sources say red meat) in the actor's system. This dubious story has stuck around for decades, but the fact is there is very little to support it.