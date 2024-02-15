Things That Turned Out To Be Fake On Antiques Roadshow

The basic premise of "Antiques Roadshow" rests on the idea that you might have something of intense value quietly sitting in some forgotten corner of your attic or gathering dust on a mantelpiece. That's surely what motivates the 3,000 or so people who bring their objects to a taping of the American version of "Antiques Roadshow," or the estimated 4,000 who arrive at a filming of the BBC version. Either group can expect to wait in long lines, hoping to meet with an expert appraiser who will tell them that they own a unique and very valuable piece. Yet, not every item will turn out to be gold, literally or figuratively. Some are everyday objects that, while they may hold personal significance, are unlikely to fetch much at market. A few are even outright fakes.

It's not that all guests in possession of a fake antique are out to deceive the show's appraisers. Instead, these fakes are more likely to be cases of mistaken identity, especially if a buyer is unaware of the market for fakes when it comes to especially prized goods like Tiffany lamps or American Federal furniture. The problem is so rampant that the BBC version of "Antiques Roadshow" now routinely airs a rogues gallery segment that features commonly faked items like African tribal art and designer watches. Perhaps some of these "Antiques Roadshow" guests now wish they had seen one of these segments before putting down their money for what turned out to be a dud.