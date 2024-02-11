The Horseman Of The Apocalypse Whose Name Changes Constantly

The four biblical horsemen of the apocalypse spell doom for existence. They and their iconic steeds have been referenced in Renaissance-era artwork, literature like Vicente Blasco Ibáñez's "The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse," the "Darksiders" video game series, comic books, anime, tabletop RPGs, and much more. Suffice it to say: If any of us ever see a white, red, black, and pale horse racing across the horizon with deathly figures on their backs, well ... time's up.

With so many renditions of the horsemen milling around in our shared culture, it's easy to lose sight of the OG horsemen portrayed in the Bible's final book of prophetic and terrifying calamity, the Book of Revelation. Described in Chapter 6, Verses 1-8, the horsemen occupy an important place in Revelation's narrative, are memorable, vivid characters, and have received a lot of attention over the centuries.

Most critically, the four horsemen open the first four of the seven seals of the apocalypse and are generally considered symbolic representations of global events. The horsemen's roles often get reduced to simple monikers: Conquest, War, Famine, and Death. War, Famine, and Death have remained pretty constant over time, but Conquest is sometimes rendered as Pestilence. Ultimately, the difference boils down to biblical translation and textual interpretation. Certain translations might say the word "conquest," but the horseman's role might not be so clear-cut.

[Featured image by Viktor Vasnetsov via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled]