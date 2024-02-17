Bonnie And Clyde's Most Notorious Crimes

One of the infamous duo's earliest crimes together was on March 11, 1930, when Bonnie Parker helped Clyde Barrow break out of jail. The two had only been dating for around two months, when Clyde found himself locked up for burglary in county jail in Waco, Texas, soon to be transferred to a far larger prison in Huntsville. During this time, Bonnie frequently visited her newfound flame, so the stage was set to help Clyde escape before his transfer.

One of his cellmates at McLennan, William Turner, had a revolver hidden away in his East Waco home, and Bonnie was tasked to retrieve it and smuggle it in that day. As Jeff Guinn puts it in his book, "Go Down Together: The True, Untold Story of Bonnie and Clyde," this was a point of no return for young Bonnie Parker: "It was a watershed moment for Bonnie. She'd been reveling in her new real-life role as a convicted criminal's supportive lover, but there was nothing illegal about that. She could walk away from Clyde Barrow anytime she liked, innocent of the slightest wrongdoing."

Bonnie returned to the county jail with the gun hidden away by a belt underneath her dress and successfully passed the revolver off to Clyde, who, along with Turner and a third prisoner, used it to escape. While they were quickly recaptured in a matter of days, their crime would nonetheless foreshadow a criminal partnership and romance that would produce nothing but headlines, murder, and mayhem.