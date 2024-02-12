Is There A Sin That Is Worse Than All Others, According To The Bible?

An all-knowing, all-powerful god would by definition be beyond mortal comprehension. To concede such informs an entire school of theology — apophasis — that stretches back to ancient Greek conceptions of the divine. But to admit that God is unknowable leaves some believers struggling to understand how best to follow their faith. In the Christian tradition, this admission carries some heavy implications on the matter of sin.

The Ten Commandments may be the most famous statement of principles from the Bible, but there are many more prohibitions and warnings throughout the Old and New Testaments. True Discipleship lists 124 sins as mentioned in the latter division. And how to weigh and judge sin is a contentious matter among and within the Christian denominations. It's one of the many points where the Bible offers contradictory guidance. James 2:10 (via Bible Gateway) says quite plainly, "For whoever keeps the whole law and yet stumbles at just one point is guilty of breaking all of it." Yet Jesus himself spoke of degrees of sin in the Gospel of John.

The question of whether there is a greatest sin and how to judge sin — whether there's a "worst" one or not — has spawned various schools of thought. Here are a few takes on the weighing of sin in various interpretations from the Bible.