The Jesus Commercial That Has Super Bowl LVIII Fans In An Uproar

Super Bowl commercials are designed to provoke discussion, though most companies aim for a bit of watercooler chat about how funny, cool, or celebrity-packed their effort was. While a minute-long effort from the Servant Foundation's "He Gets Us" campaign has certainly ticked the discussion box (as it did during last year's Super Bowl spot), said discussion isn't exactly light-hearted and positive. The commercial features a slideshow of AI-generated images that feature political and ideological opposites coming together while a member of one side washes a member of the other's feet. It alludes to an act that took place following The Last Supper, in which Jesus washed the feet of his followers to show his humility.

Select scenes include a police officer washing the feet of an African American man, a preppy girl washing the feet of someone with a punk rock aesthetic, and an anti-abortion protestor washing the feet of a young woman outside an abortion clinic. In light of that, it's not surprising that people have taken to the internet to express some rather strong feelings about the whole thing. The commercial then finishes with the words "Jesus didn't teach hate. He washed feet," presumably for those who didn't understand the message being conveyed.