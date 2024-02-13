The Grim Details About Theodore Roosevelt's Death

Despite these factors, Theodore Roosevelt was still considered a healthy and vigorous man as he entered his sixth decade, and he showed no sign of slowing down. In the year prior to his death, he was reportedly the favorite to win the Republican candidacy for the 1920 Presidential Election, and he remained a visible presence in public life, contributing to magazines and making public appearances. According to The New York Times, toward the end of his life he was asked about his health, to which he replied with a single word: "Bully!"

However, by the start of January 1919, he had undergone two months of treatment for what was described as "inflammatory rheumatism," with doctors visiting him twice a day. One physician recalled that on January 5, the night before Roosevelt's sudden death, he had been to visit the ex-president, who seemed to be in good health and full of curiosity about the world rather than his own condition. However, by 11:00 p.m. that night, Roosevelt began to complain of breathing issues and a sense that his heart wasn't beating correctly.

After a visit from the doctor, his condition seemed to improve, and he went to sleep. In the early hours of the morning, a servant went to check on Roosevelt and found that his breathing was shallow. He died in his sleep of what doctors later confirmed was an embolism that had traveled to his lungs.