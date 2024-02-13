How Jack Nicholson Saved Michael Caine's Career

For modern American audiences, Michael Caine is perhaps most famous for the work of his autumn years: Sardonic appearances in comedies, a long association with Christopher Nolan, and being the most serious co-star the Muppets have ever had. But in his native Britain, Caine was hailed as a major star and fashion icon in the 1960s. At the height of the "spymania" craze launched by James Bond, Caine portrayed the grimmer, lower-key Harry Palmer in "The Ipcress File." Today, his character is still celebrated as a shadowy counterpoint to 007 — the dark side of cinematic espionage.

The Harry Palmer sequels, however, did not inspire the same enthusiasm among fans as the first film, and the character wasn't able to sustain a series of the same length and quality as his more glamorous fellow spy. The fourth and fifth Palmer films, back-to-back made-for-TV efforts that didn't come about until the 1990s, were disastrous productions plagued by unsanitary conditions and the influence of organized crime. The shoots also came at a time when Caine's position as a leading man was crumbling — offers were becoming scarce, and the parts he was offered forced him to reckon with his advancing age.

Between diminishing opportunities and the nightmare of shooting the last two Palmer films, Caine began seriously contemplating retiring. He had a side business as a restauranteur to sustain him, and in retirement, he could write his autobiography. With all that in mind, Caine settled in Miami, refused any scripts, and found a new joy in life as a lazy retiree. That is, until Jack Nicholson came to call.